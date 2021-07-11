Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

