REPO Price Down 22.7% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $13,809.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

