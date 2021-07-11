REPO Price Reaches $0.0619 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $11,970.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00119610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00162128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.83 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00959422 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.