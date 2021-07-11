Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies makes up about 7.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $29.43. 308,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

