Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.42 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $109.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the lowest is $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $454.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

