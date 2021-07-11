Reviewing Digerati Technologies (DTGI) and The Competition

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 596 2945 4492 87 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 43.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.67 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.09 billion -$278,085.11 28.72

Digerati Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -22.52% -1,877.87% -10.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digerati Technologies competitors beat Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

