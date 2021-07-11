Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

REYN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

