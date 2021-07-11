Rise (RISE) Trading Up 192.1% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $9,519.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 192.1% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 181,169,783 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

