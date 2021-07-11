Rocket Vault Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $364,919.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $625,241.39 and approximately $364,919.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00162567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.54 or 0.99976125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.00956796 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

