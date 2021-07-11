Rotten (ROT) Reaches Market Cap of $315,866.13

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $315,866.13 and approximately $739.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00894189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 95,146,612 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

