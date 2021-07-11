Router Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $20.97 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.97 million and $334,428.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00013769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.77 or 0.99911465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00956384 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,704 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

