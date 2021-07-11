Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123,482.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $726,424.08 and approximately $123,482.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

