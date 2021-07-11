RR Partners LP Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,163,000. Travel + Leisure comprises 2.8% of RR Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RR Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE TNL traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 466,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

