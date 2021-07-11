Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,307.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.66 or 0.06294511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.30 or 0.01465113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00145657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.02 or 0.00628428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00408427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.60 or 0.00321895 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,038,067 coins and its circulating supply is 30,920,754 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.