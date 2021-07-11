SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.70 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $230,934.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.77 or 0.99911465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00956384 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 670,699 coins and its circulating supply is 643,557 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

