SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0360 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $66,618.61 and $277.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025116 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001336 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

