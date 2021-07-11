SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $155,341.59 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $155,341.59 and approximately $63.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025493 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,108,001 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

