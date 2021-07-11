SafeMoon Price Down 5.5% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $12.66 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00160853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.23 or 1.00035837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00959610 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

