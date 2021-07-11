Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.55 ($148.88).

SAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €122.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

