Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report ($1.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.84). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

