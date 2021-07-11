Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Sage Therapeutics worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.