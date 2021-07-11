Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.79.

Saia stock opened at $206.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

