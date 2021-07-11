SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAIL. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 698,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,832. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.