SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $34,361.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,396,413 coins and its circulating supply is 98,974,473 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.