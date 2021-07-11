Sakura Bloom (SKB) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 85.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $501,999.75 and approximately $64,980.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.53 or 0.00943676 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

