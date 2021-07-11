Savix (SVX) Price Hits $4.47 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00013149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $291,382.64 and approximately $262,715.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 111,388 coins and its circulating supply is 65,228 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.