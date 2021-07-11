Scala Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,548.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $4,548.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.