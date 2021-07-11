Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.19 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

