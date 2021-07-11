Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.