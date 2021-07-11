Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Scholastic worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.47 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

