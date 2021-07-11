Secret Market Cap Achieves $74.50 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $74.50 million and $524,038.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,163,276 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

