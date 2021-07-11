Selfkey (KEY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.05 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $34.86 million and $14.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

