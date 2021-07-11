Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Tops $210,191.21

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $210,191.21 and $226.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008296 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002765 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

