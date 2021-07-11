Sentinel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $293,661.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Sentinel has a market cap of $76.34 million and $293,661.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,043,586,486 coins and its circulating supply is 3,292,874,938 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

