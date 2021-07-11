Sentinel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,773.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $75.70 million and $185,773.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,036,177,113 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,534,486 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

