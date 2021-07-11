SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. (SERA) Announces July 15th IPO

SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. (SERA) is planning to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,700,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. generated $30 million in revenue and had a net loss of $21.5 million. SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. has a market-cap of $488.2 million.

Citigroup, Cowen and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO.

SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a women’s health diagnostic company utilizing our proprietary proteomics and bioinformatics platform to discover, develop and commercialize clinically meaningful and economically impactful biomarker tests, with an initial focus on improving pregnancy outcomes. Our first commercial product, the PreTRM test, is the only broadly validated commercially available blood-based biomarker test to accurately predict the risk of a premature delivery, also known as preterm birth. The PreTRM test is a non-invasive blood test given to a pregnant woman, carrying a single fetus, during weeks 19 or 20 of gestation that provides an accurate prediction of the expectant mother’s risk of delivering spontaneously before 37 weeks’ gestation. Anthem, Inc., whose health plans cover more than 10% of U.S. pregnancies annually, will make our PreTRM test available to eligible pregnant members during a multi-year contract. Anthem is the nation’s second-largest health insurer with more than 43 million members nationwide. In the United States, there are about 3.8 million births annually, and over 10% of those pregnancies result in preterm births with profound health consequences to the mother and baby. These health consequences are estimated to lead to associated costs of about $25 billion annually in the United States. “.

SERA PROGNOSTICS, INC. was founded in 2008 and has 76 employees. The company is located at 2749 East Parleys Way Suite 200 Salt Lake City, UT 84109 and can be reached via phone at (801) 990-0520 or on the web at https://www.seraprognostics.com/​.

Receive News & Ratings for SERA PROGNOSTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SERA PROGNOSTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.