Serum Price Reaches $3.18 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Serum has a market capitalization of $158.94 million and approximately $43.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00009375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00898067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005431 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.