Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $260,940.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

