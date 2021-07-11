Sharder Tops One Day Volume of $109,303.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $840,494.89 and $109,303.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.74 or 0.00894983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.