Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $5.39 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00015732 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $476,133.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

