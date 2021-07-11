SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $105,179.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,183.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.49 or 0.06238441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01461682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00392935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00144729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.00619220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00405323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00323542 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.