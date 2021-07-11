ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

