SHPING (SHPING) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $120,018.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

