SIBCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $447,841.23 and $827.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.11 or 0.06247254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.01462404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00392957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00144646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.00621570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00406011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.39 or 0.00323603 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,281,094 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

