Signata Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,686,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

