Signature Bank’s (SBNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

SBNY stock traded up $15.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.71. The company had a trading volume of 402,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,700. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

