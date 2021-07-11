Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $341.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00902366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

