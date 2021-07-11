Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.