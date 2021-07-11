Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $143,196.68 and $118.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024297 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,906,806 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.