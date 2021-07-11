Skycoin Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $924,615.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002615 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.
Skycoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “
Skycoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
